WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad update for Cas game

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Squad update for Cas game

Post a reply
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:29 pm
RichieS User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 72
P-J wrote:
Hopefully Wane's last home game in charge.


I'd be happy with that...
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:31 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 626
RichieS wrote:
The level of indiscipline is whats embarrassing, we would be losing against anyone given this performance


Yeah sounds like it to be fair. I've only been listening on the radio since half-time and we've given 2+ pens away and knocked on about six times!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Budgiezilla, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, Froggy, jus@casvegas, Last Son of Wigan, Logger, MattyB, moto748, muttywhitedog, Neil HFC, nottinghamtiger, P-J, Paul Hamilton, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RichieS, Saint #1, Saint_Claire, SecondRowSaint, suffolk rhinos, tank123, terrykelly, The Chair Maker, The Devil's Advocate, willo109, wotstadoo and 323 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,8002,23176,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
26
- 12KEIGHLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
56
- 6ROCHDALE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
28
- 18SHEFFIELD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
10
- 12LONDONS  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
30
- 22HEMEL  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 20DEWSBURY  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 56WARRINGTON  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 44WHITEHAVEN  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
18
- 26NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
10
- 26CASTLEFORD
  
Tomkins Try, Williams Goal
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM