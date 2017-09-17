DAVE@CAS1990 wrote: Correct.



We've nowt to come from today. But we've put ourselves in a favourable position where we don't have to be in a frantic hum dinger with you guys. There will still be pride in performance, and beating you guys will likely put you out of top 4 contention, which should be motivation enough as you're obviously going to be dangerous come the semis if you get there.

I thinks that's a pretty fair summary.Will be interesting to see how we perform without SOL. I am hoping ST picks up the mantle because we really need some direction I think to beat Cas today even if they have a couple of key players missing.