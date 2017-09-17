WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad update for Cas game

Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:16 pm
DAVE@CAS1990
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1369
Correct.

We've nowt to come from today. But we've put ourselves in a favourable position where we don't have to be in a frantic hum dinger with you guys. There will still be pride in performance, and beating you guys will likely put you out of top 4 contention, which should be motivation enough as you're obviously going to be dangerous come the semis if you get there.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:20 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2041
moto748 wrote:
So with no Gale or Roberts, who are the Cas halves?


I think Jake Trueman will play. Young half with great potential.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:41 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1058
Location: God's little acre
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Correct.

We've nowt to come from today. But we've put ourselves in a favourable position where we don't have to be in a frantic hum dinger with you guys. There will still be pride in performance, and beating you guys will likely put you out of top 4 contention, which should be motivation enough as you're obviously going to be dangerous come the semis if you get there.

I thinks that's a pretty fair summary.
Will be interesting to see how we perform without SOL. I am hoping ST picks up the mantle because we really need some direction I think to beat Cas today even if they have a couple of key players missing.
