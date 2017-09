Towns88 wrote: Not wise to rely on a side who have very little to play for against a side who have to win.



Can see Hull edging us next week. So let's assume you beat us and saints all definitely best Salford. How does that leave things for your game with Wakey ? What's the PD gap with you and saints .



What's up with SOL

If I was Powell, I'd want to go all out against Hull in that last game. What would it do for confidence if Hull paste you the week before the semi final? Cas don't need to build any more momentum than they already have but they definitely don't want to lose any either.