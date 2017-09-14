WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad update for Cas game

Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:47 am
Phuzzy





NickyKiss wrote:
Lockers out for us according to Wane at the press conference today. He's got a slight calf injury but should be right for Wakefield.

That's both clubs without their most influential player.

Massive loss in a must win game. I'm tempted to say a bigger loss than Cas losing Gale as they are at least in a position where they can afford to lose this one. Everyone needs to step up their game although I'm not convinced even this covers for losing Lockers judging from previous games!
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:07 am
jus@casvegas





I Think you will win this quite comfortably you have more to play for.i can see us sending half a team then going full strength at home against hull next Friday in preparation for the semi
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:25 am
NickyKiss






Phuzzy wrote:
Massive loss in a must win game. I'm tempted to say a bigger loss than Cas losing Gale as they are at least in a position where they can afford to lose this one. Everyone needs to step up their game although I'm not convinced even this covers for losing Lockers judging from previous games!


Wane has said he's a bigger loss for us and he may well be right. He's been unbelievable these past two weeks.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:53 am
Grimmy





jus@casvegas wrote:
I Think you will win this quite comfortably you have more to play for.i can see us sending half a team then going full strength at home against hull next Friday in preparation for the semi

Would it not be the other way round? Go full strength against us to ensure a big name doesn't make the play offs, then rest the big names the week after with the semi coming up?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:03 am
goobervision




muttywhitedog wrote:
I thought a kidney removal was a 15 min spell in the blood bin....


You are mixing up the pie kitchen with the blood bin.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:26 am
jus@casvegas





Grimmy wrote:
Would it not be the other way round? Go full strength against us to ensure a big name doesn't make the play offs, then rest the big names the week after with the semi coming up?

I see your point but I'd rather not go into the semi under done like has happened to many teams that have had a week off before a big game in the past.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:48 am
Cruncher




jus@casvegas wrote:
I see your point but I'd rather not go into the semi under done like has happened to many teams that have had a week off before a big game in the past.


Inclined to agree. It never seems to help, wrapping your players in cotton wool the week before a biggie.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:18 pm
NickyKiss






Ben Roberts is also struggling apparently and you'd be surprised if they risk anyone.

It'll be tough on Sunday. Cas look outstanding regardless of personnel and you get the feeling they aren't Wigan's biggest fans.

Anything less then our Saints performance (and intensity) won't be enough imo.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:38 pm
cas all the way






No Gale and possibly no Ben Roberts by the looks. We may put 2 youngsters in the halves along with rest a couple more is what I am being told. May sound weird but I kind of hope you do beat us. I would rather play Hull in the semis than you guys so would be happy for you to make 3rd instead of 4th.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:53 am
Jukesays






cas all the way wrote:
No Gale and possibly no Ben Roberts by the looks. We may put 2 youngsters in the halves along with rest a couple more is what I am being told. May sound weird but I kind of hope you do beat us. I would rather play Hull in the semis than you guys so would be happy for you to make 3rd instead of 4th.


Fine by us, Deal??? :THINK: :wink:











Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, Chris_H, Cruncher, King Street Cat, Pieman, S_Riley, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, tugglesf78, warrior1872 and 132 guests

