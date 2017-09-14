WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad update for Cas game

Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:47 am
Phuzzy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2932
Location: Just about to go do some work!
NickyKiss wrote:
Lockers out for us according to Wane at the press conference today. He's got a slight calf injury but should be right for Wakefield.

That's both clubs without their most influential player.

Massive loss in a must win game. I'm tempted to say a bigger loss than Cas losing Gale as they are at least in a position where they can afford to lose this one. Everyone needs to step up their game although I'm not convinced even this covers for losing Lockers judging from previous games!
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:07 am
jus@casvegas
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu May 12, 2005 9:08 am
Posts: 229
Location: cas vegas
I Think you will win this quite comfortably you have more to play for.i can see us sending half a team then going full strength at home against hull next Friday in preparation for the semi
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:25 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21182
Location: WIGAN
Phuzzy wrote:
Massive loss in a must win game. I'm tempted to say a bigger loss than Cas losing Gale as they are at least in a position where they can afford to lose this one. Everyone needs to step up their game although I'm not convinced even this covers for losing Lockers judging from previous games!


Wane has said he's a bigger loss for us and he may well be right. He's been unbelievable these past two weeks.
Previous

