NickyKiss wrote: Lockers out for us according to Wane at the press conference today. He's got a slight calf injury but should be right for Wakefield.



That's both clubs without their most influential player.

Massive loss in a must win game. I'm tempted to say a bigger loss than Cas losing Gale as they are at least in a position where they can afford to lose this one. Everyone needs to step up their game although I'm not convinced even this covers for losing Lockers judging from previous games!