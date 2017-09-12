WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad update for Cas game

Squad update for Cas game
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:05 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13887
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Hicks rested.

Thaler brought into squad.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:25 pm
ksm1701
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 806
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Hicks rested.

Thaler brought into squad.

:lol:
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.

