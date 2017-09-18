WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Random Rovers-related references

Random Rovers-related references
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:50 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2076
craig hkr wrote:
It's not an argument it's an opinion.This is one of DGM s pet subjects and iv read many pages of people making a case for and against Catalans etc. After looking at it from every angle I see little positive in a french team/s even less in a Canadian.I wasn't going to trot out any statements about fans etc as claims and counter claims can be made. It's my view simple as that. If I'm wrong and down the road these teams thrive then so be it and I don't have a problem with posters who think it's a great idea.It looks like either outcome we are going to find out soon enough


Catalans are a funny one.

They get decent crowds, they bring through a lot of youngsters, they have decent sponsors & commercial dept (their own broadcasting deal for instance) and they attract some top quality players to the competition.

Where they fall down is, for the most part since 2006 they've been plagued by poor coaching, which probably won't get much better under McBanana, and also a mis-management of the cap by paying the home-grown lads peanuts. That's why we currently see so many Frenchmen playing elsewhere.

A lot of people cite a reason for the inclusion of Catalans was to improve the French national side. This wasn't so. It was hoped that an effect of Catalans being in SL would be an improved French side, but Catalans are competing with everyone else, and shouldn't be held responsible for a poor French national team (who again have suffered from poor coaching, including rugby league luminaries like Goulding & Agar). Toulouse should help in this regard by exposing more French lads to a higher standard.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:23 am
Paul_HKR
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 136
Mild Rover wrote:
It is difficult to imagine how they might do that though.

Can you imagine them turning around to the people looking to develop clubs in their own cities, such as Perpignan or Toronto, and saying 'we like your ambition and welcome your investment, but we'd prefer you apply it to Dewsbury - here's a map and number for a local B&B.'?

We offered a better prospect in 2013 or whenever it was and our only suitor was Tony Larvin. There's only so much the RFL can do to influence where people choose invest their time and energy.


The problem that has materialised with cities such as Toronto, Perpignan, Toulouse and London, all expansion clubs, is their lack of 'monetary' contribution to the leagues they play in. It has been the focus of debate at Rovers - the lack of support from away teams at CP this season - and the above are notorious examples. Even Dewsbury brought more than Toulouse and London when added together!

Next season the Championship not only loses Hull KR but also the Bulls, and 'gains' Toronto and maybe Catalans. What hope for the traditional M62 corridor?

Referring back to my chat with the Dewsbury director, he explained their proximity isn't a problem because they have strong rivalries with Batley and Fev, and even cross support between the three clubs. The tri-derbies attracted attendances that Koukash would be happy with! For me this has a higher value USP than another overseas team.

He also added that the cash injection (from Rovers away support) would hopefully translate to improved performances on the pitch, in that it took away the existential angst of will the monthly wage bill be met. It was noticeable how Dewsbury hit form a few weeks after playing us. Coincidence? Maybe, but food for thought.
