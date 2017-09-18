craig hkr wrote: It's not an argument it's an opinion.This is one of DGM s pet subjects and iv read many pages of people making a case for and against Catalans etc. After looking at it from every angle I see little positive in a french team/s even less in a Canadian.I wasn't going to trot out any statements about fans etc as claims and counter claims can be made. It's my view simple as that. If I'm wrong and down the road these teams thrive then so be it and I don't have a problem with posters who think it's a great idea.It looks like either outcome we are going to find out soon enough

Catalans are a funny one.They get decent crowds, they bring through a lot of youngsters, they have decent sponsors & commercial dept (their own broadcasting deal for instance) and they attract some top quality players to the competition.Where they fall down is, for the most part since 2006 they've been plagued by poor coaching, which probably won't get much better under McBanana, and also a mis-management of the cap by paying the home-grown lads peanuts. That's why we currently see so many Frenchmen playing elsewhere.A lot of people cite a reason for the inclusion of Catalans was to improve the French national side. This wasn't so. It wasthat an effect of Catalans being in SL would be an improved French side, but Catalans are competing with everyone else, and shouldn't be held responsible for a poor French national team (who again have suffered from poor coaching, including rugby league luminaries like Goulding & Agar). Toulouse should help in this regard by exposing more French lads to a higher standard.