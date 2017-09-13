|
The problem is no matter how much you put into the likes of dewsbury etc they'll never really grow because of the size of the towns realistically there's only a couple of clubs that could step up to SL
Thats the thing, a lot of the existing clubs have a ceiling of how many fans they could ever get that is directly influenced by the catchment area and proximity of other clubs. Overseas investment will never be achievable if there is no chance of any return.
Bradford is probably the only viable option for investment in the lower leagues as it has a history of RL, expansion into major cities without any historic links to Rl has proved almost impossible to date, London and Marwans Manchester experiment has shown how difficult that is.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:10 am
It is difficult to imagine how they might do that though.
Can you imagine them turning around to the people looking to develop clubs in their own cities, such as Perpignan or Toronto, and saying 'we like your ambition and welcome your investment, but we'd prefer you apply it to Dewsbury - here's a map and number for a local B&B.'?
We offered a better prospect in 2013 or whenever it was and our only suitor was Tony Larvin. There's only so much the RFL can do to influence where people choose invest their time and energy.
I was in Boston a couple of years ago walking around in an FC polo shirt, and bumped into Robin Peers in a bar (ex-Gateshead player), who recognised my shirt. He's over there coaching the 13's.
They also used to have Kane Bentley in their squad.
There's a decent standard of competition over there now along the East Coast, looking forward to the 2025WC.
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
The problem is, Superleague isn't going to grow as a competition or a brand with the inclusion of Dewsbury (to use your example). Dewsbury are probably at their level.
I also take issue with you saying "they've been neglected"? What are you expecting the RFL to do? If a club is reliant upon away fans, rather than attracting new sponsors, investment at board level, new fans etc, then that's their own fault unfortunately.
The RFL aren't in a position to turn down investment from major cities like Toronto or Toulouse. It's not necessarily their strategy, I'm not sure they have a strategy to be honest, but the current league structure means that new clubs can join in L1 and earn their way to SL.
I don't think the inclusion of Toulose and particularly Toronto will help grow Superleague as a comp or brand either.What have Catalans actually ''done' for rugby league? A jolly away trip for a few hundred fans?Other than that I can't see any point in them being in the league.
Didn't roger millward go out to the Chicago bears training camp for a week in the 80s
craig hkr wrote:
I don't think the inclusion of Toulose and particularly Toronto will help grow Superleague as a comp or brand either.What have Catalans actually ''done' for rugby league? A jolly away trip for a few hundred fans?Other than that I can't see any point in them being in the league.
I love that argument.
What have any team added to the comp based on this logic? And before u trot out the away fan line, very few teams take 1000+ anywhere so it almost becomes irrelevant.
It's not an argument it's an opinion.This is one of DGM s pet subjects and iv read many pages of people making a case for and against Catalans etc. After looking at it from every angle I see little positive in a french team/s even less in a Canadian.I wasn't going to trot out any statements about fans etc as claims and counter claims can be made. It's my view simple as that. If I'm wrong and down the road these teams thrive then so be it and I don't have a problem with posters who think it's a great idea.It looks like either outcome we are going to find out soon enough
