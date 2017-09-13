Paul_HKR wrote: Having followed the Championship road map in 2017 I would prefer to see the RFL encourage 'overseas' investment in existing clubs rather than embark on further expansion (I was going to say folly).



For too long the lower tiers have been neglected with this made even more stark when a director of Dewsbury remarked, 'Today's gate will contribute toward next season'. This cash injection from Rovers away support has been the lifeblood for too many Championship clubs.

The problem is, Superleague isn't going to grow as a competition or a brand with the inclusion of Dewsbury (to use your example). Dewsbury are probably at their level.I also take issue with you saying "they've been neglected"? What are you expecting the RFL to do? If a club is reliant upon away fans, rather than attracting new sponsors, investment at board level, new fans etc, then that's their own fault unfortunately.The RFL aren't in a position to turn down investment from major cities like Toronto or Toulouse. It's not necessarily their strategy, I'm not sure they have a strategy to be honest, but the current league structure means that new clubs can join in L1 and earn their way to SL.