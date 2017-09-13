WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Random Rovers-related references

Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:30 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5746
Location: east east hull
Paul_HKR wrote:
Having followed the Championship road map in 2017 I would prefer to see the RFL encourage 'overseas' investment in existing clubs rather than embark on further expansion (I was going to say folly).

For too long the lower tiers have been neglected with this made even more stark when a director of Dewsbury remarked, 'Today's gate will contribute toward next season'. This cash injection from Rovers away support has been the lifeblood for too many Championship clubs.

The problem is no matter how much you put into the likes of dewsbury etc they'll never really grow because of the size of the towns realistically there's only a couple of clubs that could step up to SL
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:43 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5114
fun time frankie wrote:
The problem is no matter how much you put into the likes of dewsbury etc they'll never really grow because of the size of the towns realistically there's only a couple of clubs that could step up to SL


Thats the thing, a lot of the existing clubs have a ceiling of how many fans they could ever get that is directly influenced by the catchment area and proximity of other clubs. Overseas investment will never be achievable if there is no chance of any return.

Bradford is probably the only viable option for investment in the lower leagues as it has a history of RL, expansion into major cities without any historic links to Rl has proved almost impossible to date, London and Marwans Manchester experiment has shown how difficult that is.
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:48 am
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2738
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Tim Anchors and Pat Kelly both played a single first team game in April 1980, with Kelly starting on the bench. Roger Pugh's history has him down as a backrower too.

April 1980 that's why I do not remember them I was to busy getting ready for may 1980 I wonder why I was may be or black and white pals will know :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:10 am
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9868
Location: Leicestershire.
Paul_HKR wrote:
Having followed the Championship road map in 2017 I would prefer to see the RFL encourage 'overseas' investment in existing clubs rather than embark on further expansion (I was going to say folly).

For too long the lower tiers have been neglected with this made even more stark when a director of Dewsbury remarked, 'Today's gate will contribute toward next season'. This cash injection from Rovers away support has been the lifeblood for too many Championship clubs.


It is difficult to imagine how they might do that though.

Can you imagine them turning around to the people looking to develop clubs in their own cities, such as Perpignan or Toronto, and saying 'we like your ambition and welcome your investment, but we'd prefer you apply it to Dewsbury - here's a map and number for a local B&B.'?

We offered a better prospect in 2013 or whenever it was and our only suitor was Tony Larvin. There's only so much the RFL can do to influence where people choose invest their time and energy.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:09 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
Mild Rover wrote:
A thread for potentially interesting miscellanea that doesn't justify a thread of its own.

Just been reading about semi-pro US outfit, the Boston 13s. Former Robin, Dave Peterson is in their squad. As is Peter Lupton who played for Hull back in the day.


I was in Boston a couple of years ago walking around in an FC polo shirt, and bumped into Robin Peers in a bar (ex-Gateshead player), who recognised my shirt. He's over there coaching the 13's.

They also used to have Kane Bentley in their squad.

There's a decent standard of competition over there now along the East Coast, looking forward to the 2025WC.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:19 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
Paul_HKR wrote:
Having followed the Championship road map in 2017 I would prefer to see the RFL encourage 'overseas' investment in existing clubs rather than embark on further expansion (I was going to say folly).

For too long the lower tiers have been neglected with this made even more stark when a director of Dewsbury remarked, 'Today's gate will contribute toward next season'. This cash injection from Rovers away support has been the lifeblood for too many Championship clubs.


The problem is, Superleague isn't going to grow as a competition or a brand with the inclusion of Dewsbury (to use your example). Dewsbury are probably at their level.

I also take issue with you saying "they've been neglected"? What are you expecting the RFL to do? If a club is reliant upon away fans, rather than attracting new sponsors, investment at board level, new fans etc, then that's their own fault unfortunately.

The RFL aren't in a position to turn down investment from major cities like Toronto or Toulouse. It's not necessarily their strategy, I'm not sure they have a strategy to be honest, but the current league structure means that new clubs can join in L1 and earn their way to SL.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:40 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 873
I don't think the inclusion of Toulose and particularly Toronto will help grow Superleague as a comp or brand either.What have Catalans actually ''done' for rugby league? A jolly away trip for a few hundred fans?Other than that I can't see any point in them being in the league.
