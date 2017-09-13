fun time frankie wrote: The problem is no matter how much you put into the likes of dewsbury etc they'll never really grow because of the size of the towns realistically there's only a couple of clubs that could step up to SL

Thats the thing, a lot of the existing clubs have a ceiling of how many fans they could ever get that is directly influenced by the catchment area and proximity of other clubs. Overseas investment will never be achievable if there is no chance of any return.Bradford is probably the only viable option for investment in the lower leagues as it has a history of RL, expansion into major cities without any historic links to Rl has proved almost impossible to date, London and Marwans Manchester experiment has shown how difficult that is.