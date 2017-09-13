WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Random Rovers-related references

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Random Rovers-related references

Post a reply
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:30 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5746
Location: east east hull
Paul_HKR wrote:
Having followed the Championship road map in 2017 I would prefer to see the RFL encourage 'overseas' investment in existing clubs rather than embark on further expansion (I was going to say folly).

For too long the lower tiers have been neglected with this made even more stark when a director of Dewsbury remarked, 'Today's gate will contribute toward next season'. This cash injection from Rovers away support has been the lifeblood for too many Championship clubs.

The problem is no matter how much you put into the likes of dewsbury etc they'll never really grow because of the size of the towns realistically there's only a couple of clubs that could step up to SL
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:43 am
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5113
fun time frankie wrote:
The problem is no matter how much you put into the likes of dewsbury etc they'll never really grow because of the size of the towns realistically there's only a couple of clubs that could step up to SL


Thats the thing, a lot of the existing clubs have a ceiling of how many fans they could ever get that is directly influenced by the catchment area and proximity of other clubs. Overseas investment will never be achievable if there is no chance of any return.

Bradford is probably the only viable option for investment in the lower leagues as it has a history of RL, expansion into major cities without any historic links to Rl has proved almost impossible to date, London and Marwans Manchester experiment has shown how difficult that is.
Re: Random Rovers-related references
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:48 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2738
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Tim Anchors and Pat Kelly both played a single first team game in April 1980, with Kelly starting on the bench. Roger Pugh's history has him down as a backrower too.

April 1980 that's why I do not remember them I was to busy getting ready for may 1980 I wonder why I was may be or black and white pals will know :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Brid B&W, cravenpark1, fun time frankie, Mild Rover, RoverAndOut and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,5151,33076,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM