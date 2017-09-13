Paul_HKR wrote:
Having followed the Championship road map in 2017 I would prefer to see the RFL encourage 'overseas' investment in existing clubs rather than embark on further expansion (I was going to say folly).
For too long the lower tiers have been neglected with this made even more stark when a director of Dewsbury remarked, 'Today's gate will contribute toward next season'. This cash injection from Rovers away support has been the lifeblood for too many Championship clubs.
The problem is no matter how much you put into the likes of dewsbury etc they'll never really grow because of the size of the towns realistically there's only a couple of clubs that could step up to SL