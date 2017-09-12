A story told by Maurice Bamford about Tim Anchors:"I had a couple of lads at Huddersfield who were both fearsome characters. There was a big American called Tim Anchors, who came from Kansas City and was a defensive line-backer in Gridiron. "Tim was like a cross between the Incredible Hulk, Big Daddy and the Loch Ness monster. "Anyway, he shared a house with another of our lads, Jimmy Johnson. Between them they bore the facial scars of many a rugby battle – broken noses, scar tissue, and cauliflower ears, and were definitely not a pretty sight. "As they prepared to go out one Friday night, they heard a knock on the front door. "It was the gasman looking for his money, as the collectors were always trying to catch them in. "Jimmy and Timmy were at the bottom of the cellar steps, with the gasman going 'Hello, anybody home?' Suddenly, he opened the door to the cellar and the beam of light from his torch shone on to these big, stooping, scar-faced, Herman Munster-type forwards crouched in the blackness. "A scream of fear erupted from the gasman, who fled for his life away from the two giant ghouls standing there in the inky blackness. "Apparently they had to revive the gasman with smelling salts in the grocer's shop. It's a story that Tim Anchors still tells in Kansas City.