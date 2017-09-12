|
|
Big decision for any new coach is the small matter of the captain.
For me Hilly has never really cut it as captain, done his best to learn it on the job, but for me he's a follower not a leader.
Anyone else in house a new coach would consider, I would hope the new coach brings the captain with him.
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:19 pm
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
|
We'll need 5 for McGuire's 'leadership team': Hill, Ratchford, Clark, Currie and our new half back, Thurston
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:35 pm
|
|
I wouldn't say that Hilly has not been a good Captain. He is one of those follow me over the top types. Leads from the front as an example. Last year he was again excellent, leading a depleted pack. This year has been a year where his standard has dropped to those that are around him. I do not see any one person from the team that gets a grip and is more vocal.
I would keep Chris Hill as skipper certainly for the next 12 months.
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:58 pm
|
|
Club Captain but not a team captain imo.
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:30 pm
|
|
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
I wouldn't say that Hilly has not been a good Captain. He is one of those follow me over the top types. Leads from the front as an example. Last year he was again excellent, leading a depleted pack. This year has been a year where his standard has dropped to those that are around him. I do not see any one person from the team that gets a grip and is more vocal.
I would keep Chris Hill as skipper certainly for the next 12 months.
I agree that his (very high (standard) has dropped this year and I wonder whether the captaincy has been a part of that?
A great prop but certainly no Morley and I understand that from a propping and captaincy POV they are huge boots to fill and it might be a bit of an unfair/unrealistic comparison given the relative ages and experiences of both players and the standard of their colleagues and the type of RL that we were playing at that time.
He'd still be my choice next year unless the new coach brings in a stellar signing to be his on field general.....here's hoping.
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:00 pm
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree that his (very high (standard) has dropped this year and I wonder whether the captaincy has been a part of that?
A great prop but certainly no Morley and I understand that from a propping and captaincy POV they are huge boots to fill and it might be a bit of an unfair/unrealistic comparison given the relative ages and experiences of both players and the standard of their colleagues and the type of RL that we were playing at that time.
He'd still be my choice next year unless the new coach brings in a stellar signing to be his on field general.....here's hoping.
I think we often overlook the importance of a proper pre-season. Hill will have had nothing like last year, along with a few key others. It played a major part in our sluggish start, and the (lack of) momentum we generated. Contrast that to 2016 for us/compare it to 2016 for Leeds. With our easier finish this year, and relative health of players, combined with a lack of international games for the majority you have to imagine, no disruption over Sandow/Brown, and a new coach to impress, and I think we'll start 2018 much stronger. That bodes well for all of next season IMO.
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:10 pm
|
|
Probably something which can only be answered properly by those involved, but we never seemed to find the right replacement for Morley, who was always going to be a tough act to follow.
The Westwood / M Monaghan experiment failed miserably. That year, Monaghan the younger looked a de facto captain for most of the season but the following year he was clearly unhappy and he seemed a shadow of himself.
I've always been a big fan of Hill, long before he came to Warrington. But he has to shoulder some responsibility for this season.
The lack of any obvious alternatives does sum up the problems we have at the moment.
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:23 pm
|
|
Ben Currie, methinks. Probably at least a year away, but he has a fine rugby brain, he is one of our best performers and is well respected.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:46 pm
|
|
As a Captain, Hill, is out gunned in terms of SL experience.
Leeds - Danny Maguire (SL Experience 17 years, GF, WCC, CC)
Saints - Jon Wilkin (SL Experience 15 years, GF, WCC, CC)
Wigan - Sean O'Loughlin (SL Experience 15 years GF, WCC, CC)
Cas - Michael Shenton (SL Experience 14 years)
Wire - Adrian Morley - (SL/NRL Experience, 20 years, GF ,WCC, CC, NRL Premiership)
Wire - Chris Hill - (SL Experience 6 years CC)
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:56 am
|
|
Wires71 wrote:
As a Captain, Hill, is out gunned in terms of SL experience.
Leeds - Danny Maguire (SL Experience 17 years, GF, WCC, CC)
Saints - Jon Wilkin (SL Experience 15 years, GF, WCC, CC)
Wigan - Sean O'Loughlin (SL Experience 15 years GF, WCC, CC)
Cas - Michael Shenton (SL Experience 14 years)
Wire - Adrian Morley - (SL/NRL Experience, 20 years, GF ,WCC, CC, NRL Premiership)
Wire - Chris Hill - (SL Experience 6 years CC)
We were never CC winners under Hill....so zero imo.
However he is fantastic with the kid fans.
|
