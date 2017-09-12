WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Captain

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves The Captain

Post a reply
The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:37 pm
Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 122
Big decision for any new coach is the small matter of the captain.

For me Hilly has never really cut it as captain, done his best to learn it on the job, but for me he's a follower not a leader.

Anyone else in house a new coach would consider, I would hope the new coach brings the captain with him.
Re: The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:19 pm
NtW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 495
We'll need 5 for McGuire's 'leadership team': Hill, Ratchford, Clark, Currie and our new half back, Thurston :-)
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:35 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 256
I wouldn't say that Hilly has not been a good Captain. He is one of those follow me over the top types. Leads from the front as an example. Last year he was again excellent, leading a depleted pack. This year has been a year where his standard has dropped to those that are around him. I do not see any one person from the team that gets a grip and is more vocal.

I would keep Chris Hill as skipper certainly for the next 12 months.
Re: The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:58 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8428
Club Captain but not a team captain imo.
once a wire always a wire
Re: The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:30 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3133
Location: Stuck in 1982
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
I wouldn't say that Hilly has not been a good Captain. He is one of those follow me over the top types. Leads from the front as an example. Last year he was again excellent, leading a depleted pack. This year has been a year where his standard has dropped to those that are around him. I do not see any one person from the team that gets a grip and is more vocal.

I would keep Chris Hill as skipper certainly for the next 12 months.


I agree that his (very high (standard) has dropped this year and I wonder whether the captaincy has been a part of that?

A great prop but certainly no Morley and I understand that from a propping and captaincy POV they are huge boots to fill and it might be a bit of an unfair/unrealistic comparison given the relative ages and experiences of both players and the standard of their colleagues and the type of RL that we were playing at that time.

He'd still be my choice next year unless the new coach brings in a stellar signing to be his on field general.....here's hoping.
Re: The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:00 pm
NtW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 495
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree that his (very high (standard) has dropped this year and I wonder whether the captaincy has been a part of that?

A great prop but certainly no Morley and I understand that from a propping and captaincy POV they are huge boots to fill and it might be a bit of an unfair/unrealistic comparison given the relative ages and experiences of both players and the standard of their colleagues and the type of RL that we were playing at that time.

He'd still be my choice next year unless the new coach brings in a stellar signing to be his on field general.....here's hoping.


I think we often overlook the importance of a proper pre-season. Hill will have had nothing like last year, along with a few key others. It played a major part in our sluggish start, and the (lack of) momentum we generated. Contrast that to 2016 for us/compare it to 2016 for Leeds. With our easier finish this year, and relative health of players, combined with a lack of international games for the majority you have to imagine, no disruption over Sandow/Brown, and a new coach to impress, and I think we'll start 2018 much stronger. That bodes well for all of next season IMO.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:10 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3642
Location: M62 Corridor
Probably something which can only be answered properly by those involved, but we never seemed to find the right replacement for Morley, who was always going to be a tough act to follow.

The Westwood / M Monaghan experiment failed miserably. That year, Monaghan the younger looked a de facto captain for most of the season but the following year he was clearly unhappy and he seemed a shadow of himself.

I've always been a big fan of Hill, long before he came to Warrington. But he has to shoulder some responsibility for this season.

The lack of any obvious alternatives does sum up the problems we have at the moment.
Deus Dat Incrementum
Re: The Captain
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:23 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3630
Location: Calling You / Blue october
Ben Currie, methinks. Probably at least a year away, but he has a fine rugby brain, he is one of our best performers and is well respected.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brolenni13, Carbon Glacier, DAG, Dropkick Murphy, Ganson's Optician, Jack Steel, mikej, NSW, NtW, Old Man John, Penks81, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, Stitch, The All New Chester Wire, wire-wire, wiretillidie30, Wrath, Yahoo [Bot] and 301 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,4481,92376,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM