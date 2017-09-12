Uncle Rico wrote: I agree that his (very high (standard) has dropped this year and I wonder whether the captaincy has been a part of that?



A great prop but certainly no Morley and I understand that from a propping and captaincy POV they are huge boots to fill and it might be a bit of an unfair/unrealistic comparison given the relative ages and experiences of both players and the standard of their colleagues and the type of RL that we were playing at that time.



He'd still be my choice next year unless the new coach brings in a stellar signing to be his on field general.....here's hoping.

I think we often overlook the importance of a proper pre-season. Hill will have had nothing like last year, along with a few key others. It played a major part in our sluggish start, and the (lack of) momentum we generated. Contrast that to 2016 for us/compare it to 2016 for Leeds. With our easier finish this year, and relative health of players, combined with a lack of international games for the majority you have to imagine, no disruption over Sandow/Brown, and a new coach to impress, and I think we'll start 2018 much stronger. That bodes well for all of next season IMO.