kirtonLindseyWolf wrote: I wouldn't say that Hilly has not been a good Captain. He is one of those follow me over the top types. Leads from the front as an example. Last year he was again excellent, leading a depleted pack. This year has been a year where his standard has dropped to those that are around him. I do not see any one person from the team that gets a grip and is more vocal.



I would keep Chris Hill as skipper certainly for the next 12 months.

I agree that his (very high (standard) has dropped this year and I wonder whether the captaincy has been a part of that?A great prop but certainly no Morley and I understand that from a propping and captaincy POV they are huge boots to fill and it might be a bit of an unfair/unrealistic comparison given the relative ages and experiences of both players and the standard of their colleagues and the type of RL that we were playing at that time.He'd still be my choice next year unless the new coach brings in a stellar signing to be his on field general.....here's hoping.