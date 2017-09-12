I wouldn't say that Hilly has not been a good Captain. He is one of those follow me over the top types. Leads from the front as an example. Last year he was again excellent, leading a depleted pack. This year has been a year where his standard has dropped to those that are around him. I do not see any one person from the team that gets a grip and is more vocal.



I would keep Chris Hill as skipper certainly for the next 12 months.