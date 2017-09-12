Big decision for any new coach is the small matter of the captain.
For me Hilly has never really cut it as captain, done his best to learn it on the job, but for me he's a follower not a leader.
Anyone else in house a new coach would consider, I would hope the new coach brings the captain with him.
