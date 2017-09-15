We have got to be "the luckiest team alive".We were playing the second team OF A CHAMPIONSHIP SIDE and we should have lost. Marks out of 10- Tierney 5 Duport 3 Inu 0 Williame 6 Thornley 4 Walsh 5 Myler 3 Bousquet 9 Aiton 4 Moa 4 Anderson 3 Horo 4 Garcia 3 plus Navarette 1 Albert 6-though only on briefly- Baitieri 3 Margalet 4.We can do very little right. Has Inu passed to Duport even once all season ?If we go down no reasonable person could deny that we deserve it .We have got to bring Yaha in for Duport next week. But we shall lose unless we produce a miracle.The utter ineptitude tonight is without doubt the worst I have seen from the team ever.Thank you Bernard for being there .