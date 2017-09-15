WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Services

Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:23 pm
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 383
We have got to be "the luckiest team alive".We were playing the second team OF A CHAMPIONSHIP SIDE and we should have lost. Marks out of 10- Tierney 5 Duport 3 Inu 0 Williame 6 Thornley 4 Walsh 5 Myler 3 Bousquet 9 Aiton 4 Moa 4 Anderson 3 Horo 4 Garcia 3 plus Navarette 1 Albert 6-though only on briefly- Baitieri 3 Margalet 4.We can do very little right. Has Inu passed to Duport even once all season ?If we go down no reasonable person could deny that we deserve it .We have got to bring Yaha in for Duport next week. But we shall lose unless we produce a miracle.The utter ineptitude tonight is without doubt the worst I have seen from the team ever.Thank you Bernard for being there .
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:30 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 780
catalanglais wrote:
We have got to be "the luckiest team alive".We were playing the second team OF A CHAMPIONSHIP SIDE and we should have lost. Marks out of 10- Tierney 5 Duport 3 Inu 0 Williame 6 Thornley 4 Walsh 5 Myler 3 Bousquet 9 Aiton 4 Moa 4 Anderson 3 Horo 4 Garcia 3 plus Navarette 1 Albert 6-though only on briefly- Baitieri 3 Margalet 4.We can do very little right. Has Inu passed to Duport even once all season ?If we go down no reasonable person could deny that we deserve it .We have got to bring Yaha in for Duport next week. But we shall lose unless we produce a miracle.The utter ineptitude tonight is without doubt the worst I have seen from the team ever.Thank you Bernard for being there .


Nope. We are an SL side. YOU are currently an EX-SL side trying to get into SL again next year. Oh, and you were crap tonight. Hurts doesn't it.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
