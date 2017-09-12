I don't think its unfair to say that this is one of the biggest games in the history of the club.



I accept that is technically only 12 years etc. etc. but defeat in this one, against already promoted Hull KR will put unthinkable pressure on the clubs next 2 matches.



That we are in this position is down to some crazy decisions over a number of seasons. Key players have left and not been replaced. The coaching change came too late and Steve McNamara has made little or no impact as yet.



Our planning for 2018 is all up in the air due to us having no idea what division we will be playing in and we will need some serious thinking and investment to improve next season. Be that in the Championship or Super League.



It's fair to say that the neutral supporters love affair with the Dragons is over and Toronto is the new favourite second team for fans. With that in mind we now have to dig in and put in the sort of performance sadly lacking for a season and a half now.



Win against Hull KR and momentum will be starting to build.



Lose and I fear the relegation trapdoor.