Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:34 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3079
Location: Peterborough
I don't think its unfair to say that this is one of the biggest games in the history of the club.

I accept that is technically only 12 years etc. etc. but defeat in this one, against already promoted Hull KR will put unthinkable pressure on the clubs next 2 matches.

That we are in this position is down to some crazy decisions over a number of seasons. Key players have left and not been replaced. The coaching change came too late and Steve McNamara has made little or no impact as yet.

Our planning for 2018 is all up in the air due to us having no idea what division we will be playing in and we will need some serious thinking and investment to improve next season. Be that in the Championship or Super League.

It's fair to say that the neutral supporters love affair with the Dragons is over and Toronto is the new favourite second team for fans. With that in mind we now have to dig in and put in the sort of performance sadly lacking for a season and a half now.

Win against Hull KR and momentum will be starting to build.

Lose and I fear the relegation trapdoor.
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:21 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30609
Location: The commentary box
Squad:

Inu, Williame, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Anderson, Horo, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Baitieri, Duport, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney.

Aiton back is huge.
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:57 am
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 382
I seem to be having trouble logging on and losing my estimable contributions
There is no mention of an injury to Yaha on the club website.So why has he been dropped ? Even more amazing is the retention of Duport.Yes I know that I think he' s useless and others disagree ,but his permanent limp is unquestionable.I would play Bosc at right wing or as full back-swapping with Tierney.I presume that Thornley will be on the left wing.We seem to have enough forwards and -unlike others -I don't think that Casty will be a big miss.

We have had a lot of luck of late-Leigh and London's narrow defeats to Warrington,London's to us,Bird's reduced sentence.Anderson's successful early plea ,and the failure to cite Garcia.We now have the fact that our next opponents have already qualified.Can we now grind out the 2 wins we need?
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:21 pm
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30609
Location: The commentary box
Rovers:

Cockayne, Salter, Shaw, Clarkson, Greenwood, Horne, Abdull, Clark, Dockar-Clay, Lawler, Marsh, Mulhern, Moran, Oakes, Cator, Moss, Kavanagh, Clavering, Atkin
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:13 pm
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 382
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:13 pm

catalanglais

The very disgruntled Widnes forum claims that "12 of the players involved against us"-I don't know whether he means the 17 or the 19-will not be playing for H.K.R. on Friday.If this is true and we lose the match we shall have only ourselves to blame.
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:40 pm
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 382
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:40 pm

catalanglais

Actually I make it 11 not 12. This is an amazing piece of luck.I would not write off London Broncos either.
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:28 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3079
Location: Peterborough
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:28 am

Jimmythecuckoo

I am not sure whether I would rather be playing their tired first choice team as opposed to eager to impress second string...
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:46 am
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 382
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:46 am

catalanglais

Well when we had a lot of injuries and were relying on our eager 2nd team and u19s we got slaughtered. I am very happy about H.K.R's selection
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:50 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30609
Location: The commentary box
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:50 am

John_D

Rovers' selections are their issue and nobody else's. We face what and who we face and if we don't perform, we'll probably get beat.
Re: Hull KR away 15th Sept 200hrs - Thomas South Minns Servi
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:30 am
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 382
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:30 am

catalanglais

From the archive of 2012 I have come across a piece of film where a pass goes to Duport and is not knocked on. He then proceeds at great speed down the wing,sends a great pass inside to Menzies and then-amazing as it would be now -follows up in case a return pass is needed.
In general we played at a much faster pace then and had players-Dureau,Menzies,Greenshields,Casty, who could destroy opposing teams.Watching the games is both exhilerating and heartbreaking

Users browsing this forum: catalanglais and 23 guests

