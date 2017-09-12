WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NFL

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace NFL

Post a reply
NFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:06 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 459
As he rugby season reaches its final stages for another year, the NFL is just getting started. Rugby League could really learn a thing or two from the NFL on how to successfully market the game and ensure fan interaction. For the last few years they've run a free weekly pickem which works in a similar way an accumulator bet. It's only for a bit of fun though

Feel free to join my UK based group and give it a go

http://m.weeklypickem.fantasy.nfl.com/group/168619
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: NFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:39 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 916
So a free rugby league pickem would turn around the games fortunes?

Regards

King James
Re: NFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:13 pm
Panth User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 08, 2006 9:23 pm
Posts: 167
Lebron James wrote:
So a free rugby league pickem would turn around the games fortunes?s


No, but many small things like this can get the the public to become more interested in the sport, looking for results, which can lead to attendance at games.
Re: NFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:17 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2654
Location: advertising my villa
Panth wrote:
No, but many small things like this can get the the public to become more interested in the sport, looking for results, which can lead to attendance at games.


I bet you got the NE Pat's score wrong last week.
Re: NFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:28 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 916
cas all the way wrote:
I bet you got the NE Pat's score wrong last week.


Pats have no D. Gonna struggle this season

Regards

King James
Re: NFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:33 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1859
I thought this was an RL board?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brenio, Khlav Kalash, Lebron James, robinrovers10, SecondRowSaint, Sheldon, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, Yahoo [Bot] and 144 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,3591,90676,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM