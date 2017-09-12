With the final home game of the season done here are this seasons attendance stats.
Matches 11
Total Attendance 8883
Average 808
Highest 1362 v York
Lowest 457 v London Skolars
Last seasons totals
Matches 10
Total Attendance 5929
Average 593
Highest 827 v Newcastle
Lowest 384 v Hunslet
These are league games only.
An increase of nearly 3000 through the gates this year.
