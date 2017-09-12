WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - End of Season Attendance Stats

End of Season Attendance Stats
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:06 am
Panth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig



With the final home game of the season done here are this seasons attendance stats.

Matches 11
Total Attendance 8883
Average 808
Highest 1362 v York
Lowest 457 v London Skolars


Last seasons totals

Matches 10
Total Attendance 5929
Average 593
Highest 827 v Newcastle
Lowest 384 v Hunslet


These are league games only.
An increase of nearly 3000 through the gates this year.
Re: End of Season Attendance Stats
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:54 pm
StephanieM
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back




That's a good sign at least

Re: End of Season Attendance Stats
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:03 pm
Hello Trouble!
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower




The RFL count League One Cup home games in attendance figures for Kingstone Press League One clubs, so our attendance stats are:

Total: 9,403 (Increase of 3,078 from 2016)

Average: 784 (Increase of 213 from 2016)





Re: End of Season Attendance Stats
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:24 am
Panth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig



All positive stuff, something must be working behind the scenes.

Also I'd probably expect an increase again next year as long as we get a home game v B*lls.
Re: End of Season Attendance Stats
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:19 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member



Well done to you guys & York .

COYD
Re: End of Season Attendance Stats
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:42 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back



Well done to you, that's a big rise in fans. Hopefully you can continue to build on that and strengthen


