With the final home game of the season done here are this seasons attendance stats.



Matches 11

Total Attendance 8883

Average 808

Highest 1362 v York

Lowest 457 v London Skolars





Last seasons totals



Matches 10

Total Attendance 5929

Average 593

Highest 827 v Newcastle

Lowest 384 v Hunslet





These are league games only.

An increase of nearly 3000 through the gates this year.