Although I've just about avoided the wooden spoon (I think) I'm glad this has been kept going and thanks to whoever it is who organises it. Decided to get it done early this week as a change.



Here's mine for last game.



SHIELD

Toulouse vs Swinton Lions.......Toulouse by 26

Batley vs Sheffield Eagles........Batley by 10

Bradford vs Rochdale Hornet....Bulls by 24

Oldham vs Dewsbury Rams.....Dewsbury by 16



BONUS

Widnes Vikings v London Broncos..Widnes by 6

Fev Rovers v Warrington Wolves...Wolves by 22

Barrow Raiders v Keighley Cougars..Barrow by 12

Hunslet vs London Skolars.........Hunslet by 18