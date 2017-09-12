WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7

2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:41 am
paulwalker71






This is it, guys! After 30 weeks we arrive at the final week of the 2017 Predictions League with still around eight or nine people in with a genuine chance of winning it!

Here are this weeks games. Take note - we have Saturday games this week, so all predictions need to be made by 3.00 pm on Saturday at the latest

SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars
Hunslet vs London Skolars
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:03 am
Bull Mania





SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions.....Toulouse by 44
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles.....Batley by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets.....Rochdale by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams.....Dewsbury by 10

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos.....Widnes by 26
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves.....Warrington by 32
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.....Barrow by 6
Hunslet vs London Skolars.....Hunslet by 12
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:04 pm
le penguin






SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions................TO by 28
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles....................Batley by 22
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets....................Bulls by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams...............Dewsbury by 10

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos.........................Widnes by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves..............Warrington by 32
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.......................Barrow by 4
Hunslet vs London Skolars....................................Hunslet by 12

Thanks Paul
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:40 pm
Fr13daY






SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions.........Toulouse by 36
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles............Sheffield by 2
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets............Bulls by 24
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams.......Dewsbury by 10

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos..............Widnes by 6
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves...Warrington by 24
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars............Barrow by 18
Hunslet vs London Skolars..........................Hunslet by 24

Cheers for doing this too mate!
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:43 am
herr rigsby




SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions.....Toulouse by 28
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles.....Batley by 14
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets.....Bradford by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams.....Dewsbury by 10

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos.....Widnes by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves.....Warrington by 22
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.....Barrow by 10
Hunslet vs London Skolars.....Hunslet by 16
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:29 am
HamsterChops






Even though in true Bradford style, I'm really just playing for pride here. Or a sense of "I've done every other week, I may as well finish the job"....

SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions = Toulouse by 40
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles = Sheffield by 10
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets = Rochdale by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams = Oldham by 7

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos = Widnes by 18
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves = Warrington by 22
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars = Barrow by 10
Hunslet vs London Skolars = Hunslet by 1
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:56 am
Bullnorthern





SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions.....Toulouse by 32
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles.....Batley by 7
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets.....Bradford by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams.....Dewsbury by 7

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos.....London by 7
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves.....Warrington by 34
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.....Barrow by 18
Hunslet vs London Skolars.....Hunslet by 26
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:38 am
jackmac452





SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions...........Toulouse by 28
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles...............Batley by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets..............Bulls by 24
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury .................Dewsbury by 14

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos...................Widnes by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves.......Warrington by 18
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.................Barrow by 14
Hunslet vs London Skolars..............................Hunslet by 18
"I am Me, I am Free" "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
-Mahatma Gandhi...."Its not who Votes that count, It's who counts the Votes"

