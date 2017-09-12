This is it, guys! After 30 weeks we arrive at the final week of the 2017 Predictions League with still around eight or nine people in with a genuine chance of winning it!
Here are this weeks games. Take note - we have Saturday games this week, so all predictions need to be made by 3.00 pm on Saturday at the latest
SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams
BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars
Hunslet vs London Skolars
Here are this weeks games. Take note - we have Saturday games this week, so all predictions need to be made by 3.00 pm on Saturday at the latest
SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams
BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars
Hunslet vs London Skolars