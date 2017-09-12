This is it, guys! After 30 weeks we arrive at the final week of the 2017 Predictions League with still around eight or nine people in with a genuine chance of winning it!



Here are this weeks games. Take note - we have Saturday games this week, so all predictions need to be made by 3.00 pm on Saturday at the latest



SHIELD

Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions

Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles

Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets

Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams



BONUS

Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos

Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves

Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars

Hunslet vs London Skolars