WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7

Post a reply
2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:41 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3361
Location: Bradford
This is it, guys! After 30 weeks we arrive at the final week of the 2017 Predictions League with still around eight or nine people in with a genuine chance of winning it!

Here are this weeks games. Take note - we have Saturday games this week, so all predictions need to be made by 3.00 pm on Saturday at the latest

SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars
Hunslet vs London Skolars
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 7
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:03 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4751
SHIELD
Toulouse Olympique vs Swinton Lions.....Toulouse by 44
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles.....Batley by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets.....Rochdale by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams.....Dewsbury by 10

BONUS
Widnes Vikings vs London Broncos.....Widnes by 26
Featherstone Rovers vs Warrington Wolves.....Warrington by 32
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.....Barrow by 6
Hunslet vs London Skolars.....Hunslet by 12

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, BullyBully13, Cassandra, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, roger daly, Spannerz and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,1631,60076,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM