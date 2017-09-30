the cal train wrote:
Any reason given for it being dropped?
HAKIM MILOUDI - DONCASTER
DONCASTER V NEWCASTLE - SUPER 8S
RANGE OF RECOMMENDED SANCTIONS IN RELATION TO CHARGED GRADE* :
8+ or period suspension
DETAILS OF CHARGE / REASON FOR NF :
Rule – 15.1(i) Detail – Spitting Grade – F
DECISION:
Charge
INCIDENT:
Spitting in the 77th minute
PLEA:
Not Guilty
SUMMARY OF CM'S SUBMISSIONS ON THE CHARGE / EVIDENCE:
Following a Match Review Panel meeting held on 14th September, you are charged with misconduct for a breach of Law 15.1(i) during the above Match. The Panel reviewed an incident which occurred in approximately the 77th minute of the above Match. You were dismissed following the incident. In the Panel’s opinion, you spat at your opponent. The Panel believed that your actions were unnecessary and were against the spirit of the game. In accordance with the RFL’s On Field Sentencing Guidelines, the Panel consider that such offence is a Grade F offence (Spitting). If found to have committed the offence, again in accordance with the On Field Sentencing Guidelines, the minimum suspension for such offence is an 8 match suspension. In addition the Tribunal has the power to impose such fine as it considers reasonable.
SUMMARY OF PLAYER'S SUBMISSIONS ON THE CHARGE / EVIDENCE:
Player represented by CEO Carl Hall and also available on the phone. Pleads not guilty on behalf of player. The evidence provided by the officials and the player are inconsistent in that they all contain incorrect information. The player did no spit at the opponent at any time. There was a collision between the two players that is accepted. There was a confrontation where the player was pushed to the ground and there was a verbal altercation using obscene language. The player was angry at the language used towards him and reacted by demonstrating towards the opponent with his arms and head. Player spoken to on the phone and denies spitting at the opponent. Player has a good previous record and never been the subject of any disciplinary matters.
DECISION:
Not Guilty
REASON FOR DECISION:
This tribunal are satisfied that this is an extremely serious case and has serious consequences for the player. The tribunal have considered three reports from the officials at the game and also and from the player who made the allegation. Two of the Officials gave evidence on the phone to the tribunal as did the player himself. This tribunal wish to make it clear that they have been disturbed by the quality of the evidence put before them. Having watched the DVD the tribunal have the suspicion that there was a spit but they have to be comfortably satisfied taking into account all the evidence put before them. The tribunal have heard the submissions made by the players representative and also the players explanation of what occurred. As a result of the quality of evidence this tribunal are not comfortably satisfied that the player is guilty of this charge and dismiss the case against him.
SUMMARY OF CM'S SUBMISSIONS ON THE APPROPRIATE SANCTION
The MRP are concerned about this incident. The player chases a kick, he is dummied by receiving player and makes contact with another opponent. The player is pushed to the ground. He then can be seen to pull his head back and then move forcefully forward and spits towards the opponent. Other players run into the situation and a melee ensues. The player rears his head back and spits towards the opponent and the three officials are all consistent with their account of what they saw, as it the opponent. It is accepted there are inconsistences but the key issue – the evidence of spitting – is consistent by all officials and the opposing player. The DVD evidence also supports the act of spitting.
SUMMARY OF PLAYER'S SUBMISSIONS ON THE APPROPRIATE SANCTION
Player has good previous disciplinary record.
