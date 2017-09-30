WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hakim Miloudi

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hakim Miloudi

Post a reply
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:26 am
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 942
Armavinit wrote:
Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????
I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him :CRAZY:



They constantly spit as their body is trying to get as much oxygen is as possible and wants to clear the airway.

They aren't thinking.....I'll have a quick gob...that'll look good on the Tele.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Armavinit, Bal, BESTY, Bing [Bot], brettoncat, Burtons Forearm, C for Cuckoo, DiggerHFC, Ellam, fosdyke99, freddyfox73, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle Roader, HFC Boy, inthesun, Logger, Paddyfc, paperboy, Psychedelic Casual, Punos, Raggytash, Stanley Unwin, swissfan and 410 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,5512,35476,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM