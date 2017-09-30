Armavinit wrote:

Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him