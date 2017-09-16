|
|
Flat pass from Miloudi puts Jordan Lane over for a try
|
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:08 pm
|
|
yorksguy1865 wrote:
I must say I think spitting is absolutely disgusting, really vulgar. When I see someone doing it in the street I just feel sick and think the person doing it is a complete scumbag. Bad enough spitting in the street but at someone, inexcusable. Lengthy ban needed.
Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????
I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:36 pm
|
|
hull smallears wrote:
It should do in my opinion it's pathetic. No one should spit at another player, worse than punching in my opinion
Isn't it a part of their vocabulary?
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:40 am
|
Karen
100% League Network
|
Armavinit wrote:
Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????
I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him
General spitting in the course of exercise is acceptable for me, I often have to spit when I'm running.
However, spitting in anger at someone is absolutely disgusting and I'm sure others have been punished so severely in the past.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:30 pm
|
|
Karen wrote:
General spitting in the course of exercise is acceptable for me, I often have to spit when I'm running.
However, spitting in anger at someone is absolutely disgusting and I'm sure others have been punished so severely in the past.
Sorry dont agree with the exercise thing.Its a habit not a nessessity
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:36 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
|
bonaire wrote:
Sorry dont agree with the exercise thing.Its a habit not a nessessity
I do it when I have to, and usually it's at the start of a run when I'm struggling to clear my throat despite drinking water. I ran a half marathon yesterday and didn't do it once so it's not a habit, however it is sometimes necessity.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:47 pm
|
|
Karen wrote:
I do it when I have to, and usually it's at the start of a run when I'm struggling to clear my throat despite drinking water. I ran a half marathon yesterday and didn't do it once so it's not a habit, however it is sometimes necessity.
Karen,the fact that you have said its usually at the start of a run is where it becomes your habit.Its something you have to control,that is if you want to.
You dont see vocalists coming on stage to sing and have to clear their throat by spitting
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:27 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
|
bonaire wrote:
Karen,the fact that you have said its usually at the start of a run is where it becomes your habit.Its something you have to control,that is if you want to.
You dont see vocalists coming on stage to sing and have to clear their throat by spitting
Vocalists shouldn't be out of breath meaning they cannot swallow.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:33 pm
|
|
Spitting at someone is pretty gross but to class it the same as racial abuse is a joke
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:16 pm
|
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
|
I like a crafty phleg now and again.
Beats the blocking of one nostril whilst snorting out the other one which seems the modern fad nowadays.
|
