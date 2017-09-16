WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hakim Miloudi

Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:01 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5624
Flat pass from Miloudi puts Jordan Lane over for a try
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:08 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 670
yorksguy1865 wrote:
I must say I think spitting is absolutely disgusting, really vulgar. When I see someone doing it in the street I just feel sick and think the person doing it is a complete scumbag. Bad enough spitting in the street but at someone, inexcusable. Lengthy ban needed.

Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????
I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him :CRAZY:
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:36 pm
Plum Bob Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 28, 2016 11:00 pm
Posts: 73
hull smallears wrote:
It should do in my opinion it's pathetic. No one should spit at another player, worse than punching in my opinion

Isn't it a part of their vocabulary? :IDEA:
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:40 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10153
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Armavinit wrote:
Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????
I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him :CRAZY:


General spitting in the course of exercise is acceptable for me, I often have to spit when I'm running.

However, spitting in anger at someone is absolutely disgusting and I'm sure others have been punished so severely in the past.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:30 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1732
Karen wrote:
General spitting in the course of exercise is acceptable for me, I often have to spit when I'm running.

However, spitting in anger at someone is absolutely disgusting and I'm sure others have been punished so severely in the past.


Sorry dont agree with the exercise thing.Its a habit not a nessessity
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:36 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10153
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
bonaire wrote:
Sorry dont agree with the exercise thing.Its a habit not a nessessity

I do it when I have to, and usually it's at the start of a run when I'm struggling to clear my throat despite drinking water. I ran a half marathon yesterday and didn't do it once so it's not a habit, however it is sometimes necessity.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:47 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1732
Karen wrote:
I do it when I have to, and usually it's at the start of a run when I'm struggling to clear my throat despite drinking water. I ran a half marathon yesterday and didn't do it once so it's not a habit, however it is sometimes necessity.


Karen,the fact that you have said its usually at the start of a run is where it becomes your habit.Its something you have to control,that is if you want to.
You dont see vocalists coming on stage to sing and have to clear their throat by spitting
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:27 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10153
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
bonaire wrote:
Karen,the fact that you have said its usually at the start of a run is where it becomes your habit.Its something you have to control,that is if you want to.
You dont see vocalists coming on stage to sing and have to clear their throat by spitting

Vocalists shouldn't be out of breath meaning they cannot swallow.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:33 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26386
Spitting at someone is pretty gross but to class it the same as racial abuse is a joke
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:16 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9702
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
I like a crafty phleg now and again.
Beats the blocking of one nostril whilst snorting out the other one which seems the modern fad nowadays.
