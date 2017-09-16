WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hakim Miloudi

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hakim Miloudi

Post a reply
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:01 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5621
Flat pass from Miloudi puts Jordan Lane over for a try
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:08 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 669
yorksguy1865 wrote:
I must say I think spitting is absolutely disgusting, really vulgar. When I see someone doing it in the street I just feel sick and think the person doing it is a complete scumbag. Bad enough spitting in the street but at someone, inexcusable. Lengthy ban needed.

Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????
I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him :CRAZY:
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:36 pm
Plum Bob Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 28, 2016 11:00 pm
Posts: 73
hull smallears wrote:
It should do in my opinion it's pathetic. No one should spit at another player, worse than punching in my opinion

Isn't it a part of their vocabulary? :IDEA:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Cardiff_05, dessieboy, fosdyke99, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle Roader, hesslefan, HFC Boy, hullmackem, indie43, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, old frightful, oooh Gravy!, paperboy, Plum Bob, shauney, takethetwo, themightynortherner, Towns88, UllFC, vitch, With airlie bird, wotstadoo, yorksguy1865 and 436 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,8792,94676,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM