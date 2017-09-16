WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hakim Miloudi

Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:01 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5620
Flat pass from Miloudi puts Jordan Lane over for a try
Re: Hakim Miloudi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:08 pm
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 668
yorksguy1865 wrote:
I must say I think spitting is absolutely disgusting, really vulgar. When I see someone doing it in the street I just feel sick and think the person doing it is a complete scumbag. Bad enough spitting in the street but at someone, inexcusable. Lengthy ban needed.

Unfortunately, spitting in public and on sports fields has become the the norm, very similar to swearing. Almost every footballer and rugby player of both codes, for some reason or other, constantly spit????
I'm clueless as to why??? Give him the benefit of the doubt but grade F, you're having a laugh. Rob Burrow assaulted Jake Connor with his head and got grade B, if that had happened on the street, he'd have faired a lot worse than if he'd spat at him :CRAZY:
