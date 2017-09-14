Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am Posts: 12483 Location: Elloughton
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I agree, but still, grade F, the highest grade? I could spit at someone and you could break his neck and we would both get the same grade. A bit of perspective required.
I disagree entirely. Utterly no place for it is any professional sport. Grade F all the way and should carry a very lengthy ban. If he is guilty of deliberately and aggressively spitting at somebody, I have no sympathy. Disgusting.
