Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:50 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Spitting is a stupid and petulant thing to do, but does it really carry a grade F? That's silly if true.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:02 pm
hull smallears
It should do in my opinion it's pathetic. No one should spit at another player, worse than punching in my opinion
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:07 pm
Jake the Peg
I'd much rather be spat at than punched unless it was a weedy french kid
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:41 pm
weighman
He did both !
