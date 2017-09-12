WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What chance

Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:28 am
Reading between the lines of a recent tweet by MC and certain mumbling's heard on the terraces it seems nothing is going to happen until serious action is taken against certain parties....I hope I'm wrong!
Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:30 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Not making a political point because its irrelevant what party the MP is from, but what chance do we have of getting any support for a new stadium for a Wakefield MP who simple has no interest in the opinions of her constituents. Mary Craig was happy to use Trinity pre election for her own gains, since the election nothing from her, zip, zero, naff all , she only gets excited about perceived slurs against he sex. Last night she ignored the wishes of 60% of her constituents and voted against their wishes re Brexit. With this total disregard for anyone's opinion other than her own we have no chance of her doing anything useful re the Stadium.


Just wait till we leave the EU and lose access to the EU regional development and social funds which invest a lot of dosh in Wakefield district.

Kirkgate station redevelopment
Waterfront Development
The Hepworth
Redevelopment of the sculpture park
Programmes that get young people into work
Programmes that help the homeless in the city.

and thats just off the top of my head.

As for Mary Creagh, yes she could have done more re: the stadium but there are much bigger issues facing the district, no matter how passionately we all want to see Newmarket built.

Have a read of this re: the Academy trusts - Nearly all the schools in our area are below the national average.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-41198403
Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:14 pm
TrinityIHC - the link you've posted only refers to schools run by the Wakefield City Academies Trust not all schools. Based on their last OFSTED reports the majority of schools in Wakefield were good or outstanding. Don't get me started on Academy Trusts - but the rest of your post I agreed with!
Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:25 pm
Yes all these so called wonderful schemes funded by our own money redirected by the unelected ,unaccountable eu,the people of Wakefield voted 60% leave Mary creagh should vote and follow these wishes if she doesn't like it the former eu intern should resign.anyway thought this was a rl forum
Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:57 pm
Im not sure this forum is the best place for such a political subject.
However, Mary Creagh's views on the EU have been very clear for some time and there was a campaign to oust her as Labour candidate.
In spite of her views or, maybe because of them, she was retained her seat at the last election.
Maybe enough Labour voters decided that her views were ok, the election result would certainly seem to confirm this.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:16 pm
