bellycouldtackle wrote: Not making a political point because its irrelevant what party the MP is from, but what chance do we have of getting any support for a new stadium for a Wakefield MP who simple has no interest in the opinions of her constituents. Mary Craig was happy to use Trinity pre election for her own gains, since the election nothing from her, zip, zero, naff all , she only gets excited about perceived slurs against he sex. Last night she ignored the wishes of 60% of her constituents and voted against their wishes re Brexit. With this total disregard for anyone's opinion other than her own we have no chance of her doing anything useful re the Stadium.

Just wait till we leave the EU and lose access to the EU regional development and social funds which invest a lot of dosh in Wakefield district.Kirkgate station redevelopmentWaterfront DevelopmentThe HepworthRedevelopment of the sculpture parkProgrammes that get young people into workProgrammes that help the homeless in the city.and thats just off the top of my head.As for Mary Creagh, yes she could have done more re: the stadium but there are much bigger issues facing the district, no matter how passionately we all want to see Newmarket built.Have a read of this re: the Academy trusts - Nearly all the schools in our area are below the national average.