Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:58 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1693
Location: wakefield
Not making a political point because its irrelevant what party the MP is from, but what chance do we have of getting any support for a new stadium for a Wakefield MP who simple has no interest in the opinions of her constituents. Mary Craig was happy to use Trinity pre election for her own gains, since the election nothing from her, zip, zero, naff all , she only gets excited about perceived slurs against he sex. Last night she ignored the wishes of 60% of her constituents and voted against their wishes re Brexit. With this total disregard for anyone's opinion other than her own we have no chance of her doing anything useful re the Stadium.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:06 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 459
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Not making a political point because its irrelevant what party the MP is from, but what chance do we have of getting any support for a new stadium for a Wakefield MP who simple has no interest in the opinions of her constituents. Mary Craig was happy to use Trinity pre election for her own gains, since the election nothing from her, zip, zero, naff all , she only gets excited about perceived slurs against he sex. Last night she ignored the wishes of 60% of her constituents and voted against their wishes re Brexit. With this total disregard for anyone's opinion other than her own we have no chance of her doing anything useful re the Stadium.


1. Yesterday's bill wasn't really anything to do with Brexit, it was a blatant power grab which will aim to remove the need for parliamentary debate (soverignity) in amending statute

2. There are likely far more pressing things happening in the area which affect far more people, one of which is the closure of the WCAT academy chain which has left 21 school and over 6000 pupils without an operating system or funding. The local MP raised this with parliament.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:09 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 459
Oh, and just so you don't accuse me of bias, I voted for Anthony Calvert but in no way support either yesterday's EU bill format or today's bill which hopes that a minority government can hold a greater than 50% membership in any committee instead of the current proportional representation by party size.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:11 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 459
If you are truly worried though, you can contact the cross party rugby league group and try to gain support from them instead of just relying on local politicians (Jenkyns and Creagh, who are both members of the group) to support

http://www.apprlg.org.uk/
Last edited by Egg Banjo on Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:40 am, edited 1 time in total.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:14 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 459
It's probably worth also noting that Jenkyns used Trinity just as much as Creagh Did, and the Newmarket development is proposed to be in her consituency, yet you've allowed your obvious bias to show through by failing to mention that in her few years in parliament she has failed to mention the new development at all
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:20 am
Two Points

Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 80
Indeed. Before her election Ms Jenkins practically buried us under a paper mountain (including stuff about Newmarket), after..........not a jot! Typical politician.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:57 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13321
Location: Ossett
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Last night she ignored the wishes of 60% of her constituents and voted against their wishes re Brexit.


It's interesting you say that, as this bill is a blatant attempt to overturn and ignore the result of the GE, by creating a Tory majority for everything, without the usual checks and balances that our system provides. If this gets through, Ministers will be able to change laws without recourse to parliament - scary stuff.
Last edited by bren2k on Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:30 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:14 am
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3059
Just a small point, the Stadium Trust has regular meetings with Andrea Jenkins as we do with Mary Creagh.

Andrea is very supportive of our cause and is wanting to push on with a few things and it's the Trust that is holding her back as we are trying to achieve a solution with the Council following Cllr Box's positive comments but time is quickly running out.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:39 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1693
Location: wakefield
Would never accuse you of bias Egg Banjo, I like to think that I have respect for other peoples opinions am open to learning from others and having open good mannered discussions, it seems that in today's UK politics its not possible to have a different point of view without been verbally abused and ridiculed. Anyway good look Sandal Cat I sincerely hope that both Andrea Jenkins and Mary Creagh can work together in assisting you achieve what we all want. Al that been said I still think Box is a power crazed megalomaniac who is a complete knob.
Re: What chance
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:10 am
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 724
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Al that been said I still think Box is a power crazed megalomaniac who is a complete knob.


Whilst I agree he is probably a male genitalia, knobs are by design made for opening and closing so lets hope that Box is for opening.

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, Bull Mania, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, got there, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Murgan, ry21, takethetwo, Tricky2309, Trinitysince1952, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 241 guests

