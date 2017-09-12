bellycouldtackle wrote: Not making a political point because its irrelevant what party the MP is from, but what chance do we have of getting any support for a new stadium for a Wakefield MP who simple has no interest in the opinions of her constituents. Mary Craig was happy to use Trinity pre election for her own gains, since the election nothing from her, zip, zero, naff all , she only gets excited about perceived slurs against he sex. Last night she ignored the wishes of 60% of her constituents and voted against their wishes re Brexit. With this total disregard for anyone's opinion other than her own we have no chance of her doing anything useful re the Stadium.

1. Yesterday's bill wasn't really anything to do with Brexit, it was a blatant power grab which will aim to remove the need for parliamentary debate (soverignity) in amending statute2. There are likely far more pressing things happening in the area which affect far more people, one of which is the closure of the WCAT academy chain which has left 21 school and over 6000 pupils without an operating system or funding. The local MP raised this with parliament.