Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:05 pm
He is spot on. We have been dull and uninspiring and games have become about seeing how long you can keep someone from playing the ball and get away with it. Biff / confrontations have been eliminated. Wingers are rated more for their kick return than speed and illusiveness. No wonder Sky haven't bothered to refresh their coverage in 10 years and crowds are falling. I've given up Sky Sports as I don't watch any games other than Warrington and the Grand Final.

Having said that I was hoping he would go to another club and take the following with him:

Agar, Jack Hughes, King Brothers, Patton, Jon Clarke and our entire scouting team. Basically all those not making the grade.
Re: Smith to Leigh
Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:58 am
Wirefan wrote:
He is right. I've not been interested last few years. Don't know what it is precisely but for me, as a sport, we don't do ourselves any favours at all.

We are a pantomime sport. Everything from Wolves Giants Warriors etc., to Sky's robot coverage, the presentation of which hasn't been invested in for years. Then we have the likes of Barrie McDermott and Eddie Hemmings thinking theyre comedians during the game. And everything in between. It's so old school its bordering retro.

We are also obsessed with growing the sport out of the NW heathland seemingly to try and prove ourselves to the outside world (guess what, no one's watching). We've abandoned historic clubs like Bradford in favour of ridiculous pipe dreams like Toronto which clearly aren't sustainable long term.

RL needs rebranding, professionalising, and needs to throughly reassess its goals. Sky also needs to assist in doing the same.


You made a lot of sensible points, followed by advocating a retreat to the heartlands which is a surefire recipe for killing our game. Bradford haven't been abandoned by anyone: they have had a series of owners all incapable of spending less than they bring in. The RFL even bought their ground for them ffs.

Meanwhile unsustainable Toronto get bigger crowds after less than twelve months existence than Salford, Widnes, Leigh, Wakefield or Huddersfield, five clubs with more than 600 years' collective experience in RL. Toronto will need to bring through some of their own players for sure, but I fancy they will bring more through than Salford, who can't be arsed to even run an academy.

I do agree the game is in a malaise. The current structure doesn't inspire people to turn up, the commercial element of most clubs and the RFL is a joke, and the RFL seem to have all but given up on international RL ( which for me is the key to increasing the game's visibility). We are also blighted with a fanbase within the game with a pathological impulse to see the negative in everything and to say everything is a joke if it isn't done like it was in 1975.
