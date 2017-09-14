Wirefan wrote: He is right. I've not been interested last few years. Don't know what it is precisely but for me, as a sport, we don't do ourselves any favours at all.



We are a pantomime sport. Everything from Wolves Giants Warriors etc., to Sky's robot coverage, the presentation of which hasn't been invested in for years. Then we have the likes of Barrie McDermott and Eddie Hemmings thinking theyre comedians during the game. And everything in between. It's so old school its bordering retro.



We are also obsessed with growing the sport out of the NW heathland seemingly to try and prove ourselves to the outside world (guess what, no one's watching). We've abandoned historic clubs like Bradford in favour of ridiculous pipe dreams like Toronto which clearly aren't sustainable long term.



RL needs rebranding, professionalising, and needs to throughly reassess its goals. Sky also needs to assist in doing the same.

You made a lot of sensible points, followed by advocating a retreat to the heartlands which is a surefire recipe for killing our game. Bradford haven't been abandoned by anyone: they have had a series of owners all incapable of spending less than they bring in. The RFL even bought their ground for them ffs.Meanwhile unsustainable Toronto get bigger crowds after less than twelve months existence than Salford, Widnes, Leigh, Wakefield or Huddersfield, five clubs with more than 600 years' collective experience in RL. Toronto will need to bring through some of their own players for sure, but I fancy they will bring more through than Salford, who can't be arsed to even run an academy.I do agree the game is in a malaise. The current structure doesn't inspire people to turn up, the commercial element of most clubs and the RFL is a joke, and the RFL seem to have all but given up on international RL ( which for me is the key to increasing the game's visibility). We are also blighted with a fanbase within the game with a pathological impulse to see the negative in everything and to say everything is a joke if it isn't done like it was in 1975.