He is spot on. We have been dull and uninspiring and games have become about seeing how long you can keep someone from playing the ball and get away with it. Biff / confrontations have been eliminated. Wingers are rated more for their kick return than speed and illusiveness. No wonder Sky haven't bothered to refresh their coverage in 10 years and crowds are falling. I've given up Sky Sports as I don't watch any games other than Warrington and the Grand Final.