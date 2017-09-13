WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith to Leigh

Don't think he is what's right for leigh.

If our recruitment is down to him is he the guy you would break the bank for to bringing in his requests ??

Leigh are not far off relegation but also not far of becoming a regular appearance in the super league fixture list. smith would be a risk but a change for him could also be what he needed to get enthused about the game again??
Interviewed tonight on BBC local news programme & said his next job might not even be in rugby league. He came across to me as being somewhat disillusioned with RL.
