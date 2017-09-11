Snaggletooth wrote: I thought that once the RFL have secured Catalans in the SL for 2018 he would go to the South of France, lets face it McNamara is just like Agar a dark cloud that descends on a club.

I always thought TS would be a good fit for Catalan too, although I think he'd be reluctant to go out there as he seems fairly settled at Huddersfield.He's not a coach anymore so would suit a Director of Rugby role somewhere. Salford might be a possibility if Koucash is serious about sticking around. I think Smith is good at building up clubs and putting good systems in place.If Bradford ever got out of their slump (and Odsal) he could probably help them build back to prominence - but they are a long way from that.