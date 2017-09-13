DaveO wrote: We should just stop re-signing players who leave the club wherever they go, RU or the NRL. None of the players we have re-signed who went to the NRL have been much good when they have returned either though there is still time for Budgie and Sam T to buck the trend. It's not even as if this is a new phenomena, back when Denis Betts came back from down under to play for us he wasn't as good as when he left.

I'm starting to agree. As I've mentioned in another thread, I think this 'coming home clause' is nothing more than a safety net for players who are not as committed to the Wigan cause as we'd like them to be.I think it seemed like a good idea at the time - gave us a kind of insurance policy against losing too many of our young stars, but it must also make it an easier decision for players who are thinking about leaving, because it means they can simply come back if it all goes wrong. But what does that really say about the players' attitude to Wigan? Not much, in truth - which may explain why none of them, thus far, have done anything of note on their return