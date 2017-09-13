|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Josh was renting a house in Adlington which he rented from Wigan RL. Aside from the much more lucrative contact from Sale he also got a brand new BMW 4 wheel drive car bought for him and i am sure a house too. Those 2 sweeteners would be enough for me on their own. No mortgage and brand new wheels. Security. Don't blame the lad for going but no room here any more. He will end up at Salford no doubt where his career will ebb away and finish at Oldham/Swinton etc.
Well seeing as he is still in the same house and he bought the BMW 4x4 your wrong on both counts im afraid.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:38 am
Like i said i didnt know whether he has been given a house or not but when he announced he was going to Sale the house went on the market. The 4x4 i was told was the sweetener from someone fairly close so unless you are Josh or one of his mates (which i suspect you are) then i will take your word for it. And if you ARE Josh then take some advice. Agree a severance deal with Sale and get your booty out of there if you want to be a rugby player.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:10 pm
This just shows the gap in skill sets between rugby and rugby league
Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:40 am
Josh started his first game of the season and scored a try last night. I personally hope he is a success over in union,if he does come back to league we won't hold any intrest as we are already over loaded at winger and I would hate to see him scoring tries for someone else.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:28 am
Personally, I'd rather see good players in League than in Union.
But playing in the other code seems to have such a nullifying effect on their basic rugby skill-sets, not to mention their fitness, aggression etc, that I can't help but think RL would only see a shadow of what he once was if he returned. For that reason, if no other, I wouldn't want Wigan to go anywhere near him.
Maybe it would be better for all concerned, if he stayed over there, where his decline won't be noticed and he can keep on cashing fat pay-cheques.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:36 pm
I agree, he made his bed, now he has to lie in it, albeit a bed stuffed with £50 notes
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:38 pm
We should just stop re-signing players who leave the club wherever they go, RU or the NRL. None of the players we have re-signed who went to the NRL have been much good when they have returned either though there is still time for Budgie and Sam T to buck the trend. It's not even as if this is a new phenomena, back when Denis Betts came back from down under to play for us he wasn't as good as when he left.
