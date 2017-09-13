Cruncher wrote: Personally, I'd rather see good players in League than in Union.



But playing in the other code seems to have such a nullifying effect on their basic rugby skill-sets, not to mention their fitness, aggression etc, that I can't help but think RL would only see a shadow of what he once was if he returned. For that reason, if no other, I wouldn't want Wigan to go anywhere near him.

We should just stop re-signing players who leave the club wherever they go, RU or the NRL. None of the players we have re-signed who went to the NRL have been much good when they have returned either though there is still time for Budgie and Sam T to buck the trend. It's not even as if this is a new phenomena, back when Denis Betts came back from down under to play for us he wasn't as good as when he left.