Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:34 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Josh was renting a house in Adlington which he rented from Wigan RL. Aside from the much more lucrative contact from Sale he also got a brand new BMW 4 wheel drive car bought for him and i am sure a house too. Those 2 sweeteners would be enough for me on their own. No mortgage and brand new wheels. Security. Don't blame the lad for going but no room here any more. He will end up at Salford no doubt where his career will ebb away and finish at Oldham/Swinton etc.



Well seeing as he is still in the same house and he bought the BMW 4x4 your wrong on both counts im afraid.
Chorley Panthers ARLFC
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:38 am
Like i said i didnt know whether he has been given a house or not but when he announced he was going to Sale the house went on the market. The 4x4 i was told was the sweetener from someone fairly close so unless you are Josh or one of his mates (which i suspect you are) then i will take your word for it. And if you ARE Josh then take some advice. Agree a severance deal with Sale and get your booty out of there if you want to be a rugby player.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:10 pm
This just shows the gap in skill sets between rugby and rugby league

