hengirl wrote:
I dont blame anyone going over its a short career for them but very few make the grade but im surprised at Josh's inability to even get a game.
I always suspect that you have to do extra-well as a League convert to 'make the grade' in Union. There'll be lots of people - die-hard old Unionites and others who perhaps are jealous of the money you're on, etc - who'll be looking for you to fail.
And if you're someone like Josh, who - love him though we did - blows hot and cold as a player depending on his mood, that might not work out.
