Cruncher wrote: Didn't Stevo once complain that capping these players was built into in their contracts, which was part of the attraction to them?



Regardless of that, none of those I mentioned came back looking the part. Makes me wonder what standard they'd been used to in Union, whether in the first team or not.

Josh was renting a house in Adlington which he rented from Wigan RL. Aside from the much more lucrative contact from Sale he also got a brand new BMW 4 wheel drive car bought for him and i am sure a house too. Those 2 sweeteners would be enough for me on their own. No mortgage and brand new wheels. Security. Don't blame the lad for going but no room here any more. He will end up at Salford no doubt where his career will ebb away and finish at Oldham/Swinton etc.