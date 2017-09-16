WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm

Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:31 pm
Wanderer User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48930
Location: Doncaster
FT... Toronto 26 Dons 14
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:35 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 51
That's a fantastic effort but frustrates the hell out of me to why we can't see that kind of performance on a weekly basis! COYD
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:42 pm
huby Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Nov 15, 2005 9:25 pm
Posts: 1055
Location: wish it was TATTERSFIELD
:CLAP: :CLAP: We must have had them worried at half time. :CLAP: :CLAP:
Memories and heritage are very precious
THE DONS and BLUE & GOLD forever.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:44 pm
Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 51
So near yet so far. Where was that spirit in previous Super 8 matches?
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:47 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6750
Team & match report .

Bloody well done looking forward to watching it later.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:20 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16837
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
We lost.
Good, but we lost.
Ain't the game about winning?
Or is it about consolation?

Two good things ... Miloudi was good at 6 and the Hull lads did well. The whole team played to their potential as individuals.
But we lost...but that's OK because it was expected.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:59 am
Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 51
Well what a tremendous performance. What a pity we did not do that more often during the season. When you bear in mind the heat, lack of acclimatisation time and the effects of the journey that was superb. Miloudi had a great game at stand off and pulled off a superb tackle on Liam Kay 5 minutes from the end. Now we must wait to see how the Barrow and York matches go. And I must go to bed.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:36 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16837
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
RH was on the touchline ... which was nice to see.


I didn't see this game out because I looked on my phone when they caught us up and saw that we lost by 12 points.
A lot different to losing by 76 points at the Keepmoat .

We looked very lightweight compared with Toronto and despite our claims at the beginning of the season that here was a forward pack the match of any in this league, all the other lads had to work very hard to make up for the lack.

We did look like a cohesive outfit for the time I watched. They tried to batter us, but we defended well.

The fact is that compared with the top 3 we are not big enough.

Need better forwards and Miloudi showed up our lack at Stand-Off.

Got to recruit much better.

Hedges and Howden as a pair was a disaster and shafted our season.
Hedges because he ain't a half back and Howden because he was crocked.

Miller and Cross were good though ...
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:10 am
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6750
No doubt we are too inconsistent & we will finish where we deserve to , the tables do not lie .
Will be glued to todays scores at Barrow & York .
