Wanderer

100% League Network



Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm

Posts: 48930

Location: Doncaster



FT... Toronto 26 Dons 14 hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm

Posts: 51

That's a fantastic effort but frustrates the hell out of me to why we can't see that kind of performance on a weekly basis! COYD huby Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Nov 15, 2005 9:25 pm

Posts: 1055

Location: wish it was TATTERSFIELD

We must have had them worried at half time. We must have had them worried at half time. Memories and heritage are very precious

THE DONS and BLUE & GOLD forever. Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 51

So near yet so far. Where was that spirit in previous Super 8 matches? weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 6750

www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk



Team & match report .



Bloody well done looking forward to watching it later. Team & match report .Bloody well done looking forward to watching it later. Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16837

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

We lost.

Good, but we lost.

Ain't the game about winning?

Or is it about consolation?



Two good things ... Miloudi was good at 6 and the Hull lads did well. The whole team played to their potential as individuals.

But we lost...but that's OK because it was expected. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist. Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 51

Well what a tremendous performance. What a pity we did not do that more often during the season. When you bear in mind the heat, lack of acclimatisation time and the effects of the journey that was superb. Miloudi had a great game at stand off and pulled off a superb tackle on Liam Kay 5 minutes from the end. Now we must wait to see how the Barrow and York matches go. And I must go to bed. Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16837

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

RH was on the touchline ... which was nice to see.





I didn't see this game out because I looked on my phone when they caught us up and saw that we lost by 12 points.

A lot different to losing by 76 points at the Keepmoat .



We looked very lightweight compared with Toronto and despite our claims at the beginning of the season that here was a forward pack the match of any in this league, all the other lads had to work very hard to make up for the lack.



We did look like a cohesive outfit for the time I watched. They tried to batter us, but we defended well.



The fact is that compared with the top 3 we are not big enough.



Need better forwards and Miloudi showed up our lack at Stand-Off.



Got to recruit much better.



Hedges and Howden as a pair was a disaster and shafted our season.

Hedges because he ain't a half back and Howden because he was crocked.



Miller and Cross were good though ... War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist. weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 6750

No doubt we are too inconsistent & we will finish where we deserve to , the tables do not lie .

Will be glued to todays scores at Barrow & York . Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: weighman and 68 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 59 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Doncaster RLFC Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,632,639 1,795 76,224 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v OXFORD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v KEIGHLEY TODAY : 15:00 8s BRADFORD v ROCHDALE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS TODAY : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v HEMEL TODAY : 15:00 8s OLDHAM v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s FEATHERSTONE v WARRINGTON TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v WHITEHAVEN TODAY : 15:00 CH1 YORK v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 SL WIGAN v CASTLEFORD ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























