RH was on the touchline ... which was nice to see.
I didn't see this game out because I looked on my phone when they caught us up and saw that we lost by 12 points.
A lot different to losing by 76 points at the Keepmoat .
We looked very lightweight compared with Toronto and despite our claims at the beginning of the season that here was a forward pack the match of any in this league, all the other lads had to work very hard to make up for the lack.
We did look like a cohesive outfit for the time I watched. They tried to batter us, but we defended well.
The fact is that compared with the top 3 we are not big enough.
Need better forwards and Miloudi showed up our lack at Stand-Off.
Got to recruit much better.
Hedges and Howden as a pair was a disaster and shafted our season.
Hedges because he ain't a half back and Howden because he was crocked.
Miller and Cross were good though ...