Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:31 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48930
Location: Doncaster
FT... Toronto 26 Dons 14
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:35 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 51
That's a fantastic effort but frustrates the hell out of me to why we can't see that kind of performance on a weekly basis! COYD
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:42 pm
huby Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Nov 15, 2005 9:25 pm
Posts: 1055
Location: wish it was TATTERSFIELD
:CLAP: :CLAP: We must have had them worried at half time. :CLAP: :CLAP:
Memories and heritage are very precious
THE DONS and BLUE & GOLD forever.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:44 pm
Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 50
So near yet so far. Where was that spirit in previous Super 8 matches?
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:47 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6749
Team & match report .

Bloody well done looking forward to watching it later.
Users browsing this forum: askernlad, bonaire, Danensian, hally's hot air, huby, Wanderer and 107 guests

